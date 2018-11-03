Pour One out for This Geo Metro That Was Crushed by a Giant Pumpkin

Over 6,000 people gathered in Utah this past week to celebrate Halloween in a most unusual way. The state's Giant Pumpkin Drop is a different kind of harvest festival, which sees giant pumpkins hoisted up by cranes and dropped on everything from old furniture to mannequins to a poor, defenseless Geo Metro.

The event is organized by Kyle Fox, who also procured all of the pumpkins, as well as the items smashed. In his words, "we'll smash anything and everything, from swimming pools to cars to refrigerators. It's pretty spectacular to see a giant pumpkin dropped from 175 feet. We've grown these giants for a number of years. To see a hundred jack-o-lanterns falling from the sky, it's pretty cool." Sounds like a good time to us.