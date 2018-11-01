Watch Volvo Crash Test Its 600-HP Polestar 1 Hybrid Coupe for the First Time

Volvo performance sub-brand Polestar is hard at work developing its flagship vehicle, the 60- horsepower hybrid luxury coupe known as Polestar 1. As reported in early October, the brand has built 34 prototype models to be used during on-the-road testing and crash safety assessment. As of Nov. 1, Polestar has drafted a release confirming that it has successfully completed its first crash test. This also marks the first time that Volvo Group has performed a crash test on a vehicle using a carbon fiber-constructed chassis.

According to Polestar, crashing a carbon fiber car presents extra challenges compared to traditional steel construction. Modern steel unibodies are made with integrated crumple zones that dissipate force in the event of a collision. Carbon reacts in a completely different way, instead shattering on impact. To reduce this effect, the Polestar 1 combines carbon fiber with a sort of steel skeleton that makes up part of the chassis.