Watch a Hungry Sinkhole Nearly Swallow a Transit Official’s Car Whole in Toronto

It’s always good to know the difference between a puddle and pavement, but that wasn’t the case here. The supervisor’s Chevy Impala became one with the sinkhole after a water main burst and washed away the pavement.

“We had a Wheel-Trans supervisor go out there and investigate the situation. Unfortunately, his cab did get stuck in a sinkhole that was covered by the water,” said TTC spokesperson Mike Detoma.

The TTC’s Wheel-Trans accessible service went out to the scene to assess the situation, and then became an integral part of the situation itself. There might not have been much the TTC supervisor could have done as the gushing water probably made it exceedingly difficult to see that the road was replaced by a watery hole.