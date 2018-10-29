Volkswagen Bringing Trio of Stylishly Modified Jettas to SEMA 2018

Volkswagen just announced that it's heading to the 2018 SEMA show in Las Vegas with a set of heavily customized VW Jetta models. These tuned Jettas each have a unique theme that highlights the car's performance and tops it off with some bold styles. The three custom Jettas were built by Air Design USA, H&R, and Volkswagen enthusiast Jamie Orr. Each is meant to inspire the creative side of Volkswagen Jetta owners. “Straight from the factory, the seventh-generation Jetta’s bold new design grabs people’s attention,” stated VW Sales and Marketing exec Robert Gal. “The fact that this group of top tuners and customizers chose it as a canvas for their offerings and creativity is further testament to its appeal.”

Jamie Orr took his six-speed Jetta S SEMA project, lowered it, and incorporated an adjustable suspension, bigger brakes, and even used a 3D-printed body kit, amongst many other things. “I've been a longtime fan of the Volkswagen Jetta, and have owned many, from the first generation onward,” says Orr. “This latest iteration has some really interesting and exciting design elements, which I was thrilled to try to highlight through this project.”

The Jetta R-Line from H&R Street Performance is lowered with the brand’s coil overs and wheel spacers, with an Air Design USA body kit, to name a few of the modifications. “The Jetta is a great car out of the box,” says Roland Graef, president of H&R. “This use of suspension, stance, bodywork, and wheels only compliment the incredible appeal the car already has.”

