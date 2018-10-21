Bugatti Is Reportedly Bringing an Even More Extreme Chiron to Geneva in 2019

As if the Chiron Sport and Divo weren't hardcore or exclusive enough, Bugatti is apparently cooking up another limited-run car slated to debut at next year's Geneva Motor Show.

According to unnamed sources from The Supercar Blog, design sketches of an even more extreme Chiron were shown to a select group of VIP Bugatti clients at the Divo's public reveal in August. The upcoming hypercar has been described as "a beauty of speed" and a "ground-to-ground missile." Powered by the brand's signature 8.0-liter, quad-turbo W-16 engine, it'll apparently be optimized to produce even more power than the 1500-horsepower Divo and "base" Chiron.

The report also says that the new car will, like the $5.8 million Divo, be produced in extremely limited numbers—somewhere between 20 and 40 units, to be exact. Only 40 Divos were made and all of them were sold out at the time of unveiling. The Supercar Blog says "some" allocations of the new Bugatti are already accounted for so if you'd like your hands on Molsheim's latest creation sight unseen, you'd better make some phones calls ASAP.

If we had to guess, it sounds an awful lot like Bugatti is preparing to introduce a Super Sport version of the Chiron, just like it did with the Veyron. The Veyron Super Sport boasted 200 more horsepower, tweaked aerodynamics, was limited to 30 units, and was the fastest production car in the world at the time with a top speed of 268 miles per hour.

For now, Bugatti itself is—publicly, at least—still unsure of how fast the Chiron can really go and doesn't seem all that interested in finding out.