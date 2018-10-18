Listen to a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Tuned to 750 Horsepower Crush the Dyno

Not content to let the Dodge boys have all the fun with their Hellcats and Demons on the drag strip, Texan tuner John Hennessey has developed a three-tiered horsepower solution for the already-potentCamaro ZL1. The entry-level package seen here ramps power up to a more-than-respectable 750 horsepower; Stage 2 bumps that up to 850, and Stage 3 produces a tire-roasting 1,000 horsepower.

The 750-horsepower Camaro seen on this video should have more than enough oomph to wipe the floor with just about anything it comes across on the strip, muscle car or otherwise, but with the ZL1’s road-course handling prowess it can also slay opponents on the twisties. By all means, Hennessy has effectively turned the Camaro into a true beast.