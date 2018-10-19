The Stretch Limo's Fatal Flaw 

Consider loading your family into a 17-year old SUV with over 180,000 miles on it. It’s a vehicle that has had multiple owners and a sketchy maintenance history. You probably wouldn’t set foot in that vehicle. Now, consider that same vehicle was cut in half and welded back together after being nearly doubled in length and adding 3,000 pounds to the gross weight. It might even have the stock brakes. Sounds pretty scary, eh?

That scenario is what some limousine renters face with the lightly regulated stretch limousine industry. The recent tragic limo crash in upstate NY took the lives of 20 people, including 17 unbelted folks riding in the rear of the 2001 Ford Excursion stretch. This particular vehicle should never have been on the road since it had failed a recent inspection.

So how did the limousine industry as we know it today come about?

A little history. Cadillac and Lincoln produced limo versions of their big cars for decades, but were out of the business by 1983, choosing to rely on outsourcing. Aftermarket conversion companies sprung up as the custom limousine business began to take off in the late 1970s and exploded in the ’80s. It has become of the prom night ritual. And as the number of stretches grew, the lengths grew with them. Stretch sizes went from 30” to 200” or more.

In 1985, 6,500 stretch limos were sold in the US. The recession of the early ’90s slowed the pace, but manufacturing grew again to 5,700 units produced in 2000. The economic swoon after the terrorist attacks of September 11 again put the brakes on the industry, and while the limousine business has rebounded somewhat, it is very different these days. Tastes have changed. The concept of the much safer party bus has caught on. In 2000 there were dozens of conversion companies stretching cars across the US. Today, there are less than 20.

How do you make a stretch limo?

The actual stretching process is relatively simple. A conversion company typically buys a stock vehicle from a dealer. The vehicle interior is completely stripped out, the brake and fuel lines, wiring, and driveshaft are removed, and the car is mounted to a jig to keep the front and rear aligned. The car is then literally cut in half just behind the B pillar. The front and rear are separated to the desired length and supports beams are welded into place. Additional B pillars are welded in, new floor and roof structures are added, side intrusion beams (hopefully) are added, and then rear doors and exterior panels are attached. After paintwork is completed, the interior is configured, driveshaft extensions are added and wiring is completed. The better conversion companies upgrade the brakes, too.

While Ford and GM don’t do their own conversions, they each have a program to certify conversion companies who meet their strict criteria. Currently, only ten conversion companies are certified to meet Ford’s Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM) standards, while GM only lists eight conversion companies as Cadillac Master Coachbuilders. The standards for these certifications are rigid, both in the materials used and the maximum weight and length of the stretch. Ford will not certify a stretch over 120”. The OEMs also limit which vehicles can be stretched and offer specific heavy-duty option packages for the base vehicles they sell to the converters.

In 2007, the number of stretch limos in the fleets of the top 10 livery operators in the US averaged 14 percent. In 2017, that number had dropped to just over two percent. Those operators didn’t give up on the lucrative large party business. They simply shifted away from stretch sedans and SUVs to purpose-built coach and party buses. The party buses are typically safer for passengers as they offer traditional forward-facing seating and a more rigid truck-based structure.