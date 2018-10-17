Chevrolet Is Debuting This 2019 Camaro SS in Eye-Searing Shock Yellow at SEMA
Along with the new color, the Camaro also features a concept front-end styling, relocated bowtie, and new performance parts.
At this year's SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Chevrolet will debut a new shade of neon paint called Shock Yellow on the newly refreshed 2019 Camaro SS coupe. Chevy says that the new color will be available on the Camaro in early 2019 along with Crush, Riverside Blue Metallic, Shadow Gray Metallic, and Satin Steel Gray Metallic.
The Camaro SS show car on display also features a concept front-end styling, a relocated bowtie, and new hood and fender graphics.
At Chevy's SEMA booth, the brightly colored Camaro will be displayed alongside new performance parts and accessories like the second-generation ground effects body kit, a black rear wing, carbon-fiber fuel door, black fender badges, 50-state-legal cold-air intake kits, Recaro seats, an upgraded Brembo six-piston front brake kit, and 1LE suspension components.
According to Chevrolet, all the performance parts and accessories on display at the booth were designed by the same designers and engineers who worked on the updated Camaro. This means that when consumers purchase these accessories and performance parts from an authorized Chevrolet dealer, they will not be voiding the Camaro's factory warranty.
As of now, Chevrolet has not announced the pricing on the new performance parts and accessories for the 2019 Camaro SS. However, potential buyers can check out the Shock Yellow Camaro and its accessories at Chevy's display booth at SEMA, which runs from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
