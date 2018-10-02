This Armored and Stretched Rolls-Royce Cullinan Limousine Costs a Cool $2 Million

The German tuning company Klassen has taken a standard Rolls-Royce Cullinan and stretched it to limousine lengths while also covering it in military-grade body armor. On top of that, it costs approximately $2 million—about $1.7 million more than the luxo-barge's original asking price.

In the vehicle's listing, Klassen explains that armored limos don't get much tougher than this, saying that its Cullinans "are armored to the highest levels of ballistic protection."

To give the Rolls-Royce a bit more luxury, as if it needed any help, Klassen has equipped the Cullinan with intuitive technology. An iMac multimedia center can be found in the limo's cabin as well as a Bang & Olufsen sound system, complimenting the environment that also features privacy-minded partition walls and eloquent ambient LED lighting. Each of these features can be controlled by the user's iPhone, making the process even more convenient.

The drivetrain remains stock with a 6.75-liter, twin-turbo V-12 making 563 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. Klassen didn't say how much extra weight the Cullinan gained, but it already starts at a hefty 5,800 pounds, so expect at least another ton between the stretched wheelbase, extra thick windows, and armor plating.

Klassen stated in the listing that it will take six months to produce one of its unique Cullinans after being ordered to specification. In the meantime, and if you can't wait, Klassen has other vehicles for sale on its website in addition to the newly released double-R including several stretched and armored Range Rover models.

If you don't need the ballistic protection and have some high-class cargo to haul, Klassen also builds and sells custom luxury Mercedes Sprinter vans.