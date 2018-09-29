Ferrari 458 Randomly Catches Fire, Goes up in Smoke at Florida Mall

While it’s not quite certain yet just what made the Italian sports car catch fire, the incident was captured on social media. As you can see below, the vehicle was parked by the entrance of the mall’s Louis Vuitton outlet, with the flames rising up to its overhang and producing an impressive amount of black smoke. Let’s take a look at this strange episode in action, shall we?

A Ferrari 458 caught fire outside the Ferrari Store at the Aventura Mall in Miami, Florida on Tuesday afternoon, according to a local ABC affiliate .

As it stands, the fire is officially being investigated, with authorities believing the cause to be a mechanical issue. Fortunately, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told ABC Channel 10 that emergency responders quickly put the fire out around 5:30 p.m. and that nobody was hurt.

We here at The Drive have seen quite a few vehicular mishaps ending in fire in recent months, from West Wing actress Mary McCormack filming her husband’s Tesla ablaze, a Jeep Wrangler catching fire and thereby leaving its owner stranded 30 miles from the closest signs of civilization, and an electric overload producing a fire days before the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Bahrain. Some of these incidents are naturally more unfortunate than others, with the core similarity being an unexpected vehicular fire that nobody expected.

While it’s unusual for a car to catch fire like this, it does happen from time to time. So take care of your car, everybody. Get your vehicle checked regularly and stay safe out there.