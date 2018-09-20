2019 Nissan Rogue: New Safety Tech and a Glitzy Special Edition Trim

Year, Make, Model: 2019 Nissan Rogue Topline: After extensive enhancements in 2018, Nissan has once again significantly updated the Rogue for 2019 with clever safety technology and two new packages that will provide customers with most, if not all they're looking for in a crossover. What's New: For 2019, the Rogue is the first Nissan model to offer Nissan Safety Shield, a package that combines six advanced active safety and driver-assist technologies, such as Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection, radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Rear Automatic Braking (RAB). This package is offered as standard equipment on SV and SL trim levels of the 2019 Rogue. A new Special Edition package for the base Rogue S adds 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, heated exterior mirrors with integrated LED turn signals, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated front seats, and chrome exterior and interior door handles and roof rails. The mid-level Rogue SV can now be optioned with a new Premium package which adds 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, ProPILOT assist and electronic parking brake. Regardless of the trim level, all 2019 Nissan Rogue models come standard with lane departure warning, intelligent lane intervention, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and high beam assist.

Nissan USA 2019 Nissan Rogue 2019 Nissan Rogue LED Integrated Turn Signals

Rear automatic braking and rear sonar system are now standard equipment on Rogue SV and SL trim levels. For 2019, the useful rear door alert has been added to all trim levels of the Rogue. The ProPILOT assist and 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels are now standard on the top-of-the-line Rogue SL. In 2018, these two features were available as part of the SL Premium package. What You Need To Know: All 2019 Nissan Rogue models are powered by a 2.5-Liter four-cylinder engine rated at 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to an advanced Xtronic transmission with standard sport mode and eco switches. Power is sent to the front wheels as standard while an intuitive all-wheel-drive system is optionally available. The front-wheel-drive 2019 Nissan Rogue is rated at 26 miles per gallon city, 33 mpg highway, and 29 mpg combined according to the EPA. The all-wheel-drive Rogue is rated at 25 mpg city, 32 mpg highway, and 27 mpg combined.

Nissan USA 2019 Nissan Rogue 2019 Nissan Rogue SL AWD Rear Tailgate