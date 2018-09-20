2019 Nissan Rogue: New Safety Tech and a Glitzy Special Edition Trim
After an extensive enhancement in 2018, Nissan once again bets big on its popular crossover.
Year, Make, Model: 2019 Nissan Rogue
Topline: After extensive enhancements in 2018, Nissan has once again significantly updated the Rogue for 2019 with clever safety technology and two new packages that will provide customers with most, if not all they're looking for in a crossover.
What's New: For 2019, the Rogue is the first Nissan model to offer Nissan Safety Shield, a package that combines six advanced active safety and driver-assist technologies, such as Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection, radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Rear Automatic Braking (RAB). This package is offered as standard equipment on SV and SL trim levels of the 2019 Rogue.
A new Special Edition package for the base Rogue S adds 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, heated exterior mirrors with integrated LED turn signals, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated front seats, and chrome exterior and interior door handles and roof rails. The mid-level Rogue SV can now be optioned with a new Premium package which adds 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, ProPILOT assist and electronic parking brake. Regardless of the trim level, all 2019 Nissan Rogue models come standard with lane departure warning, intelligent lane intervention, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and high beam assist.
Rear automatic braking and rear sonar system are now standard equipment on Rogue SV and SL trim levels. For 2019, the useful rear door alert has been added to all trim levels of the Rogue. The ProPILOT assist and 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels are now standard on the top-of-the-line Rogue SL. In 2018, these two features were available as part of the SL Premium package.
What You Need To Know: All 2019 Nissan Rogue models are powered by a 2.5-Liter four-cylinder engine rated at 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to an advanced Xtronic transmission with standard sport mode and eco switches. Power is sent to the front wheels as standard while an intuitive all-wheel-drive system is optionally available.
The front-wheel-drive 2019 Nissan Rogue is rated at 26 miles per gallon city, 33 mpg highway, and 29 mpg combined according to the EPA. The all-wheel-drive Rogue is rated at 25 mpg city, 32 mpg highway, and 27 mpg combined.
Customers living in the West, Northwest, Mountain and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. also have the option of purchasing the 2019 Nissan Rogue Hybrid. The Rogue Hybrid uses Nissan's intelligent dual-clutch system and combines a lithium-ion battery and an electric motor to provide additional power through its one-motor/two-clutch systems. The Rogue Hybrid has a combined power rating of 176 horsepower.
The front-wheel-drive Rogue Hybrid is rated at 33 mpg city, 35 mpg highway, and 34 mpg combined. All-wheel-drive Rogue Hybrid is rated at 31 mpg city, 34 mpg city, and 33 mpg combined.
Pricing for the 2019 Nissan Rogue is as follows:
- Rogue S FWD $24,800
- Rogue SV FWD $26,220
- Rogue SL FWD $31,390
- Rogue S AWD $26,150
- Rogue SV AWD $27,570
- Rogue SL AWD $32,740
These prices do not include the $995 Destination and Handling fees.
Pricing for the 2019 Nissan Rogue Hybrid is as follows:
- Rogue Hybrid SV FWD $27,600
- Rogue Hybrid SL FWD $31,540
- Rogue Hybrid SV AWD $28,950
- Rogue Hybrid SL AWD $32,890
Prices do not include the $995 Destination and Handling fees. The 2019 Nissan Rogue and Rogue Hybrid are currently on sale at Nissan dealerships nationwide.
