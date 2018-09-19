2019 Volkswagen Passat: Mid-Size Sedan Now Available With Only 1 Engine, 2 Trim Levels

Year, Make, Model: 2019 Volkswagen Passat

Topline: For 2019, the Passatdrops the optional 280 horsepower 3.6-liter VR6 engine and the model range is reduced to two trim levels: Wolfsburg Edition and SE R-Line.

What's New: With the VR6 engine now discontinued, all 2019 Volkswagen Passats are powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine which produces a respectable 174 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. This means that the full-size Altas SUV will be the only VW model in the United States to be powered by the VR6 engine.

For 2019, the base Passat S is replaced by the Wolfsburg Edition, while last year's R-Line trim is replaced by the new SE R-Line variant.

All Passats with the Wolfsburg Edition trim comes standard with 17-inch wheels and 6.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Both of these features were not available in the 2018 Passat S trim. In addition to the 17-inch wheels and the touchscreen infotainment system, the Wolfsburg Edition also gets a keyless entry with push-button start, leatherette upholstery, and heated front seats and exterior side mirrors. An optional $1,000 wheel and roof package add 18-inch wheels and a power sunroof to the Wolfsburg Edition Passat.

The 2019 VW Passat SE R-Line includes the same exterior and interior upgrades found in the 2018 Passat R-Line. These upgrades consist of more aggressive bumpers and 19-inch wheels, but now also comes standard with LED head and taillights, which were a $1,195 option in 2018. Additional new equipment in the 2019 Passat SE R-Line consists of a navigation system, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, Fender audio system, park assist with acoustic sensors on the front and rear bumpers, and ambient interior lighting.

What You Need To Know: Regardless of the trim level, all 2019 VW Passat models come standard with automated emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot monitoring.

The 2019 VW Passat Wolfsburg Edition has a starting price of $25,295 and the Passat SE R-Line starts at $29,995. These prices exclude the $895 destination and handling charges.

When compared to the 2018 Passat models, the Wolfsburg Edition's starting price is a jump of $2,300 over the base Passat S but is still $1,000 less than the Passat SE. Meanwhile, the starting price of the 2019 Passat SE R-Line is $5,000 more than last year's Passat R-Line.

Pricing for the 2019 Passat models reflects the fact that the two new trim levels include more equipment as standard when compared to the models they are replacing.