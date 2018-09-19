Grazie, Gentlemen: Aston Martin to Build 19 More DB4 GT Zagatos
Aston Martin and Zagato will celebrate the latter's centenary by building 19 more DB4 GT Zagatos, which come with a bonus: a new DBS GT Zagato.
Aston Martin and Italian coachbuilder Zagato announced plans Wednesday to build a "continuation series" of the DB4 GT Zagato, adding 19 more examples to the world.
The Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato was a coachbuilt, lightened, and more powerful series of DB4 GT-based vehicles commissioned in 1960. Aston planned to sell 25 of the DB4 GT Zagato, but buyers disappeared after car 19, leaving six leftover body shells. Over the following four decades, these remaining shells would be used to convert six additional DB4 GTs into Zagato cars, four as part of a second series, and two more for a third series. Presumably, Aston Martin is limiting the "continuation" run (similar to Cobra continuation cars built by Shelby American) to 19 vehicles to reflect the original number of examples sold.
These 19 continuation cars will inflate the total number of DB4 GT Zagatos built to 44 from 25, but they probably won't drag the value of the originals downward, as the continuations cars won't be street-legal and are intended for track use only like the Le Mans-racing originals. All DB4 GT Zagato continuation cars will be built at Aston Martin Works of Newport Pagnell, where the now 60-year-old DB4 was originally built.
Aston Martin demands £6 million ($7.9 million) for each DB4 GT Zagato continuation model, and if that sounds steep, it's because they're throwing in a second car. Continuation Zagato buyers will also get a DBS Superleggera with a body redesigned by Zagato, called the DBS GT Zagato, a concept sketch of which can be found below. Presumably, it'll have the same 715-horsepower twin-turbo V-12, and the looks to ensure you never get away with using it in public.
"The partnership between Aston Martin and Zagato is one of the most fruitful and enduring in the automotive world," stated Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer in the automaker's press release. "With Zagato celebrating its centenary next year, what better way to celebrate this landmark—and the long-standing bond between our two great companies—than creating these 19 pairs of cars. As an engineer, I would always say my favorite Aston Martin is the next one, but I have to say I'm struggling to think of a finer two-car garage than this!"
"Great Britain has always appreciated our work," added Andrea Zagato, head of Zagato. "In particular, I must say I'm honored and very proud that Aston Martin has chosen to celebrate our long-standing partnership with this unique DBZ Centenary Collection."
