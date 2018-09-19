These Were the 10 Most Stolen Cars in America Last Year
Do you own one of these cars? Simply locking your doors might not be enough to stop them from being stolen.
On average, a car is stolen every 40 seconds in the United States.
So says the National Insurance Crime Bureau, which states that vehicle theft is at its highest in 50 years, even with advancements to security and theft prevention technologies. On Tuesday, the NICB released its annual report of the nation's car theft. It identifies both the most stolen models of 2017 and the most stolen vehicles across the nation's history, specifying which model years of the latter group is at the highest risk.
Below is the NICB's list of the 10 vehicles stolen most in the 2017 calendar year, their most stolen model year, and the respective number of thefts of each model in that period.
- Honda Civic: 45,062 thefts (most stolen year: 1998, with 6,707 thefts)
- Honda Accord: 43,764 thefts (most stolen year: 1997, with 6,301 thefts)
- Ford F-Series: 35,105 thefts (most stolen year: 2006, with 3,151 thefts)
- Chevy pickups: 30,058 thefts (most stolen year: 2004, with 1,970 thefts)
- Toyota Camry: 17,278 thefts (most stolen year: 2017, with 1,100 thefts)
- Nissan Altima: 13,358 thefts (most stolen year: 2016, with 1,450 thefts)
- Toyota Corolla: 12,337 thefts (most stolen year: 2016, with 1,012 thefts)
- Ram/Dodge Ram: 12,004 thefts (most stolen year: 2001, with 1,242 thefts)
- GMC pickups: 10,865 thefts (most stolen year: 2017, with 957 thefts)
- Chevy Impala: 9,487 thefts (most stolen year: 2008, with 991 thefts)
Of these ten, five also make the NICB's list of the most stolen 2017 model year vehicles, detailed below.
- Nissan Altima: 1,153
- Toyota Camry: 1,100
- GMC Pickups: 957
- Hyundai Elantra: 929
- Ford Fusion: 874
- Ford F-Series: 842
- Ram/Dodge Ram: 835
- Toyota Corolla: 832
- GMC Savana: 774
- Hyundai Sonata: 759
Both the Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry appear on the two lists, with 2016 Altima thefts being even more common than with the following model year. One major standout among 2017 vehicles is the GMC Savana, the only van to make either list. Presumably, that's because it's used almost exclusively as a work vehicle instead of a lifestyle vehicle the way many pickups are and can carry valuable tools, building materials, or other work-related cargo.
What's the best way to avoid having your car stolen? The NICB has four suggestions, which start with the obvious: Lock your car, and don't leave your keys inside. It also suggests investing in theft-deterring warning devices such as alarms, and if such a thing doesn't dissuade car thieves, it also recommends immobilizers or vehicle trackers, to either prevent the car's disappearance or allow the vehicle to be hunted down, ideally with the perp nearby. Smart keys aren't perfect, so The Drive would also like to add another theft deterrent to the list: a manual transmission.
- RELATEDSomeone Gave This Ford F-150 the Strangest Jaguar S-Type MakeoverIf your life needs a Jaguar pickup truck, here's your chance to own one.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Florida Man Damage His Ford F-250 Trying to Escape the Repo ManFlorida Man never disappoints, especially when a tow truck is involved.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis V-12 1940 Lincoln Continental is Looking For a Home With a Big GarageThis classic American convertible is on offer for a cool $100,000.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Double Amputee Drifts Better With His Feet Than Most People Do With Their ArmsWhat's your excuse?READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen’s Mass-Production of Electric Cars Is More Costly Than Anticipated, Says CEOHerbert Diess said the company must substantially raise profitability if it wants to compete while developing all-electric models.READ NOW