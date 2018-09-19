These Were the 10 Most Stolen Cars in America Last Year

Of these ten, five also make the NICB's list of the most stolen 2017 model year vehicles, detailed below.

Nissan Altima: 1,153 Toyota Camry: 1,100 GMC Pickups: 957 Hyundai Elantra: 929 Ford Fusion: 874 Ford F-Series: 842 Ram/Dodge Ram: 835 Toyota Corolla: 832 GMC Savana: 774 Hyundai Sonata: 759

Both the Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry appear on the two lists, with 2016 Altima thefts being even more common than with the following model year. One major standout among 2017 vehicles is the GMC Savana, the only van to make either list. Presumably, that's because it's used almost exclusively as a work vehicle instead of a lifestyle vehicle the way many pickups are and can carry valuable tools, building materials, or other work-related cargo.

What's the best way to avoid having your car stolen? The NICB has four suggestions, which start with the obvious: Lock your car, and don't leave your keys inside. It also suggests investing in theft-deterring warning devices such as alarms, and if such a thing doesn't dissuade car thieves, it also recommends immobilizers or vehicle trackers, to either prevent the car's disappearance or allow the vehicle to be hunted down, ideally with the perp nearby. Smart keys aren't perfect, so The Drive would also like to add another theft deterrent to the list: a manual transmission.