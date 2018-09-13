Ohio Man Trapped for 14 Hours Inside Cadillac XLR Due to Dead Battery

A man from Cleveland, Ohio was trapped inside his Cadillac XLR for nearly 14 hours after the electrical system stopped working and rendered the car's push-button doors and windows useless. The ordeal happened when he decided to take his car on a short drive late last month, but he never even made it out of his garage.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Peter Pyros got in his Cadillac XLR around 10 a.m. but when he shut the door and tried to start the engine nothing happened. Allegedly, the electrical system malfunctioned, which also affected the horn, windows, door locks, and the XLR's convertible hardtop. As a result—Pyros was stranded inside his own vehicle. Unfortunately, Pyros lives alone and his neighbors were at work at that time of day.

Pyros claims that he began to pound on the windows hoping someone would hear him and help him break out, which unfortunately didn't happen. He eventually passed out twice and suffered from heat exhaustion during the incident before he was finally rescued at around 11:20 p.m. by a neighbor that came over to Pyros' house to let him know his garage door was open.

The fire department eventually arrived and had Pyros pop the hood so they could jump start the vehicle and open the doors, before transporting him to the hospital for treatment overnight.