These Are the Fastest- and Slowest-Selling Used Cars in America

Automotive research firm and used car search engine iSeeCars used data gathered from four million used vehicle listings for cars between one and three years old as part of its study to identify the fastest- and slowest-selling used late model vehicles in the United States. It released its findings Monday, and according to its figures, the following ten vehicles are the fastest-selling vehicles on the used marked in America, as ranked by number of days each spend on dealership lots before being resold.

Toyota The Fastest Sellers Toyota Prius C

29.6 Days: Toyota Prius C 32.4 Days: Tesla Model S 33.4 Days: BMW i3 33.4 Days: Toyota Prius 34.3 Days: Chevrolet Volt 34.4 Days: Volkswagen Golf R 34.7 Days: Honda Civic 34.9 Days: Toyota Corolla 35.5 Days: Honda Accord 36 Days: Hyundai Veloster Turbo All of the top five are either hybrid or electric vehicles, and three are in the compact or subcompact categories. Five of the top 10 are Japanese, two are American, two are German, and one is Korean. The Volkswagen Golf R hot hatchback ranks as the fastest-selling enthusiast vehicle on the market, spending on average a day and a half less on the market than the lukewarm liftback Veloster Turbo. Traditional commuters like the Civic, Corolla, and Accord account unsurprisingly for the rest. No crossovers or SUVs appear in the top 10, despite overwhelming demand from new car buyers for the body styles. "When buying a new car, hybrids on average are 20 percent more expensive than conventional gasoline-fuel cars, so buying them used is an effective way to offset that added cost," explained iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly. "The performance of hybrid and electric cars, especially the Prius, has helped consumers abandon their initial concerns about battery life, and this perception change has contributed to the rising popularity of these vehicles." Despite low cost of operation, running costs for some electric vehicles—namely Tesla products—are often higher than expected, owing to steep insurance prices, which in turn are caused by expensive bodywork and a high claim rate.

Porsche The Slowest Sellers Porsche Cayenne