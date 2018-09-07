2019 BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance: Punchy Plug-In Hybrid

Year, Make, Model: 2019 BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance

Topline: BMW introduced a new performance plug-in hybrid variant of its X5 crossover Friday.

What's New: The 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine unique to the X5 no longer lives alone under its hood. It now has a roommate in the form of a powerful 112-horsepower hybrid system, which can manage the spotlight on its own. Battery power can take the xDrive45e as fast as 87 mph, and as far as an estimated 50 miles. By their powers combined, however, the two propulsion methods are at their best. Together, the two produce 394 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, spun through BMW's eight-speed Steptronic transmission and into BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

All together, they allow for a zero-to-60 sprint in just 5.6 seconds, an entire second faster than the xDrive45e's predecessor.