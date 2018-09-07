2019 BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance: Punchy Plug-In Hybrid
Electric power alone can take this new X5 as fast as 87 miles per hour, and as far as 50 miles.
Year, Make, Model: 2019 BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance
Topline: BMW introduced a new performance plug-in hybrid variant of its X5 crossover Friday.
What's New: The 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine unique to the X5 no longer lives alone under its hood. It now has a roommate in the form of a powerful 112-horsepower hybrid system, which can manage the spotlight on its own. Battery power can take the xDrive45e as fast as 87 mph, and as far as an estimated 50 miles. By their powers combined, however, the two propulsion methods are at their best. Together, the two produce 394 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, spun through BMW's eight-speed Steptronic transmission and into BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system.
All together, they allow for a zero-to-60 sprint in just 5.6 seconds, an entire second faster than the xDrive45e's predecessor.
Because of smart packaging, the battery's added bulk does little to reduce internal storage space, giving the X5 xDrive45e only 150 liters (5.3 cubic feet) less internal storage space than a regular X5. To accomplish this, the gas tank had to shrink some, but at 18.2 gallons (69 liters), it's still far from small.
BMW has yet to discuss the xDrive45e's pricetage, or its availability by market. The Drive has reached out to BMW for this information, and we will update when we receive a response.
What You Need to Know: The xDrive45e is something of an intermediate step between mild hybrids and full electric vehicles. BMW intends to launch the smaller iX3 compact electric crossover in 2020, and the X5-sized iNext shortly thereafter in 2021. If you want a fast X5-sized crossover and can't wait for the 800-horsepower iNext variant, holding out for the rumored 600-horsepower-plus X5 M may be your best bet.
- RELATED2019 BMW X2 M35i: Not Just an Appearance PackageYou're looking at an all-wheel-drive subcompact with 306 horsepower.READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW Building High-Tech Driving Simulation Center in MunichThe $116 million facility will help advance autonomous driving technology.READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW Confirms October Debut for Full-Size X7 CrossoverA high-performance model, a four-door coupe, and an electric variant may also be in the works.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid New Dad Review: This Plug-In Minivan Makes a Comfy CruiserBy combining hybrid efficiency and minivan roominess, has Chrysler designed the ideal family vehicle?READ NOW
- RELATEDFCA Confirms Toledo Plant Will Manufacture Parts for Jeep Plug-In HybridThe first-ever hybrid Jeep is expected to arrive in 2020.READ NOW