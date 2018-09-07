Ford Teases Mustang-Inspired Electric Crossover, Claims 300-Mile Range

Ford teased its upcoming electric crossover with a rough sketch of its rear end, confirming rumors that its design will be inspired by the brand's iconic sports car: the Mustang.

Making its muscle car influences clear, the crossover appears to get the 'Stang's iconic tri-bar taillights, and judging from the serious rake on the rear hatch we can also expect it to lean more towards the coupe side of the spectrum rather than being a traditional, upright crossover. Think BMW X6, not X5.

According to Ford, its new creation aims to squeeze 300 miles of range out of the battery, and it hopes to put these in people's hands sometime in 2020.