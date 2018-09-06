Smokey and the Bandit Star Burt Reynolds Dead at 82

Though Reynolds was the movie industry's highest-grossing actor between 1978 and 1982, his star dimmed throughout the decade after a string of sequels, box office flops, and a few personal issues related to his flamboyant lifestyle. He returned to television before making a comeback in the 1997 film Boogie Nights as porn director Jack Horner, a role that finally earned him his first Academy Award Nomination.

His last high-profile gig was the big bad Boss Hogg in the 2005 remake of The Dukes of Hazzard, though Reynolds kept working through the end of his life, most recently signing on to an upcoming Quentin Tarantino movie called Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Reynold's singular, inimitable brand of suave masculinity slowly went out of popular style over the years, and a string of recent auctions featuring his possessions would indicate a few financial struggles along the way. But Reynolds never had any regrets for how his life turned out.

"I always wanted to experience everything and go down swinging," he concluded in his memoir, as highlighted by THR. "Well, so far, so good. I know I'm old, but I feel young. And there's one thing they can never take away: Nobody had more fun than I did."

And how. Reynolds will always be remembered for his macho swagger, his louche appeal, and yes, his mustache. But more importantly, he'll be remembered for inspiring a generation of gearheads to go at life a little faster.