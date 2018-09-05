2019 Toyota Corolla Touring Sports: The Corolla Wagon America Can't Have

Year, Make, Model: 2019 Toyota Corolla Touring Sports

Topline: Toyota has gone and made a wagon-shaped RAV4 alternative out of its new Corolla hatch. Par for the course, it ain't coming to the U.S.

What's New: This being a wagon, nearly all of the sheet metal aft of the B-pillars is new and makes way for up to 21 cubic feet of cargo room, 3 more cubic feet than the hatchback. It measures 106 inches between the front and rear wheels which is more than two inches longer than the hatch.

The Corolla Touring Sports will offer three engine choices, none of which come on the stubbier car we get in America. In addition to a 114-horsepower, 1.2-liter, turbocharged gas unit, the Toyota wagon can be had with the customer's choice of two hybrids: a 120-hp 1.8-liter and a 178-hp 2.0-liter. The hatchback Corolla America does get, for the record, makes do with one engine choice: a 168-hp, naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter.