Rumor: Ferrari Brewing Limited-Run 812 Superfast Variants

The Ferrari 812 Superfast is rumored to be getting as many as three limited-edition variants, one of which may reportedly debut as soon as September 13.

Multiple users of Ferrari owners' forum Ferrari Chat claim to have inside information on the vehicles. One specifically claims there to be three 812 Superfast-based supercars on their way: an 812 Aperta with a removable Targa roof panel, a "hardcore" 812 Monza, and a speedster-like 812 with a minute windshield and no roof.

Though the general consensus is that the 812 Aperta is indeed on the way, various users make differing claims of the latter two 812 variants. One says the 812 Monza is, in fact, the speedster-bodied variant, and that 200 are to be sold to clients predetermined by Maranello. Another states that the 812 Monza will pay homage to the 250 Testa Rossa and its "pontoon" fenders, as seen below.