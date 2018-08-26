YouTuber Dies and Kills Three After Driving McLaren on Wrong Side of the Highway

Three people were killed and eight injured by the driver of a McLaren 650S supercar who decided to speed down the highway in the wrong direction in San Diego, California on Thursday evening.

The California Highway Patrol identified 18-year-old Trevor Heitmann as the driver of the McLaren. Heitmann was known by online gaming fans as "McSkillet," who watched him play the first-person shooter "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" on video streaming sites such as YouTube.

It all began on Thursday afternoon when he reportedly rammed through a gate at the land of Ashley Falls Elementary School of northern San Diego before fleeing the scene, according to NBC 7 San Diego. Shortly thereafter, during rush hour, Heitmann entered the northbound half of Interstate 805 through the city. Heitmann reportedly entered the HOV lane against the flow of traffic, where he drove over 100 miles per hour according to eyewitness accounts.

Oncoming traffic attempted to dodge Heitmann, but he collided with a 2010 Kia minivan occupied by 43-year-old Aileen Pizarro and her 12-year-old daughter Aryana. All three individuals were killed upon impact.