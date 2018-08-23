FCA Recalls 210,000 Vehicles From Around the Globe Due to Brake Performance

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles issued a recall for 210,000 vehicles across several markets due to brake performance issues. The autos in question reportedly need their brakes bled. An estimated 154,000 of the recalls are in the U.S. alone.

Affected models include 2018 Dodge Journey crossovers, 2018 and 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan minivans, 2018 and 2019 Jeep Compass SUVs, and 2019 Jeep Cherokee SUVs. An estimated 154,337 of these vehicles can be found in the United States, approximately a third of which are said to still be on dealer lots. Another 19,066 vehicles in Canada, 900 in Mexico, and 35,562 in other markets outside the NAFTA region are also subject to the recall.

According to FCA, affected vehicles use below-specification parts accidentally installed to vehicles in spring of this year. It claims that in new, low-mileage vehicles, bubbles may form within the brake system's hydraulic fluid, which will increase stopping distances but not prevent the brakes from functioning.

"We discovered [the] defect in consultation with [our] supplier," an FCA spokesperson told The Drive in an email. "But we are not naming [said] supplier because we don't discuss supplier relationships in this context."

FCA has issued at least 6.3 million recall notices in 2018. Approximately 5.9 million of these are split between a cruise control fault recall in May that affected 4.8 million, and a Ram tailgate locking issue that impacted 1.1 million vehicles. About 162,000 Chrysler Pacifica minivans were recalled in January for stalling problems, and nearly 50,000 Jeep Cherokees were recalled in May for fire risk. FCA's high recall rate also landed four of its products on a top-ten list of the most-recalled car models in May.

FCA claims there are no known complaints, accidents, or injuries as a result of this brake issue. The automaker urges owners of affected vehicles to visit a dealership or service center, or contact FCA U.S. Customer Care Center at 1-800-853-1403 to have the issue addressed.