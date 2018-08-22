2019 Audi A6: Upping the Tech Game in the Heated Mid-Size Luxury Segment

Year, Make, Model: 2019 Audi A6 Topline: The eighth-generation Audi A6 is treated to refined infotainment and digital solutions while offering a better driving experience through improved comfort and handling. What's New: The Audi A6 is all-new for 2019 and its plethora of forward-thinking tech seems to revive its worth in the mid-size luxury sedan segment. The A6 is powered by a new 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine which produces 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. For 2019, the TFSI powerplant is supported by a new 48-volt mild-hybrid system (MHEV) and is standard across the model range. The engine is mated to a seven-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch transmission and sends power to all four wheels via the standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system. With the new power unit, Audi engineers claim that the new A6 will sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 5.1 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 miles per hour. Even though the new A6 is longer and wider than the model it replaces, when compared to it, the new version is more dynamic when it comes to its handling characteristics due to innovative suspension solutions. Up front, the A6 features a redesigned five-link suspension with a lightweight construction which results in greater steering precision and enhanced handling through optimized steering-rack placement directly at the wheel centers. All 2019 A6 models come equipped with progressive steering as standard. The sporty steering ratio becomes more direct as the steering angle increases, thus making the mid-size sedan more maneuverable. An optional sports suspension lowers the A6's ride height by 20 millimeters. The 2019 Audi A6 will be available in three trim levels in the U.S.: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. The amount of standard and optional features depends on the selected trim level. Inside the cabin, the MMI touch response replaces the conventional buttons and rotary dial found in the seventh-generation A6 model with two large, high-resolution touchscreens. The upper 10.1-inch display, standard on the Premium Plus and Prestige trim levels, and 8.8-inch display, standard on the Premium trim level, controls the infotainment, enables the user to arrange the location of central vehicle functions by using a drag-and-drop technique, similar to ones used in a smartphone. Up to 32 shortcuts can be stored, allowing drivers to customize their preferences for functions like radio station presets, phonebook contacts, or other apps when paired with compatible devices. The lower 8.6-inch touch screen controls the climate, comfort and convenience functions including the natural handwriting input with whole word recognition. In order to communicate with the A6, users can write a word left to right, or in one spot and the MMI is programmed to identify each word. For additional convenience, a full QWERTY keyboard can also be used, similar to ones found in a smartphone.

Audi USA 2019 Audi A6 2019 Audi A6 Cockpit

All 2019 Audi A6 models are available with the second generation Audi Virtual Cockpit which features a 12.3-inch TFT screen which displays all of the vital information in crisp, high-definition 1920x720 pixels. The driver can choose between two viewing modes—classic and infotainment. The virtual cockpit also enhances the infotainment and navigating experience with Google Earth imagery and 3D city maps. In order to use Google Maps, the system requires Audi Connect Prime and 4G LTE data plan. The Audi phone box is optional on the Premium trim level while it is standard on the Premium Plus and Prestige trims. The phone box connects compatible smartphones with the A6's antenna and charges the phone inductively. A full-color-head-up display is standard on A6 Prestige models and it projects relevant driving information in the driver's field of vision. Audi's smartphone interface, standard on all trim levels, provides Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration for compatible devices, thus enabling the driver to easily pair their phones to the car. Music enthusiasts will be interested in knowing that the new A6 will feature two sound systems from Bang & Olufsen. Premium 3D Sound is standard on the A6 Premium Plus and Prestige models while the optional 1,820-watt Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System with 19 speakers is available on the A6 Prestige model. For the 2019 model year, the MMI navigation is standard on the A6 Premium model while the MMI navigation with traffic information online is standard on A6 Premium Plus and Prestige models. Audi Connect Prime and Plus online services are available with a subscription. New A6 owners will get a six-month trial period to test out the service. The service provides apps that help connect the A6 with the internet, the owner, and the surrounding infrastructure. It features apps that find open parking places, weather updates, and Yelp reviews based on the local surroundings. These apps are now integrated within the MMI and can be accessed through their own icons. The new myAudi app, which launches later this year, will offer A6 owners access to additional digital services through their compatible smartphones. Like the all-new Audi A7 and A8, the exterior design of the A6 is inspired by the new design language introduced by Audi with the prologue study. The new design language integrates large surfaces, sculpted edges and striking lines to convey the A6's characteristics of high tech and sophistication. The sedan's single-frame grille is now wider and lower than its predecessor while the large side air inlets highlight the vehicle's sporty characteristics. From the side, the visual height of the A6 is reduced by three distinctive lines, the pronounced wheel arches emphasize the car's Quattro DNA while the roofline, which tapers gently into the flat C-pillar, characterizes the silhouette. The short trunk lid then ends in a curved edge for improved aerodynamics. Additional exterior design highlights consist of the standard S-Line package which includes S-Line specific bumper and dark matte chrome rear diffuser, dark matte chrome grille with aluminum slats, platinum grey lower air inlets and S-line badging. Nineteen-inch wheels with all-season tires are standard while 21-inch silver wheels with summer tires are optional. Twenty-inch wheels with all-season tires are available as part of the optional Sports package. The standard exterior side mirrors are heated, auto-dimming, manual folding and comes with memory function. By gently waving the foot under the rear bumper, the available hands-free trunk release enables easy access to the cargo area.

Audi USA 2019 Audi A6 2019 Audi A6 Rear Fascia