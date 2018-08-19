Lotus Celebrates Its 70th Year With Some Tire-Smoking Action

In 1948, Colin Chapman, pursuing his own theories of the ideal sports car, built his maiden competition car in a tiny lock-up garage in London. Four years later, he founded Lotus Engineering, a company that continued to innovate in both road and race engineering, which in time has become a crucial part of automotive history. This year, Lotus is celebrating its 70th year and, to commemorate the milestone, it has released a new film that shows two of its creations laying out rubber in the shape of a "70" on the test track at its HQ in Hethel.

The fitting tribute to the marque's style and engineering was created on the test track’s skidpad using the dynamic prowess of the Exige Sport 410 and Evora GT410 models, a few pairs of tires and great driving precision.