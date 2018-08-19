Recording Artist T-Pain Wants to Take on Drifting

The list of celebrities who have attempted to use their good fortune to go racing is a long one. The late Paul Walker started a performance shop and hit the track on weekends, Paul Newman raced and owned teams in various series, and Michael Fassbender has been racing (and winning) in the Ferrari Challenge this year. Others include James Garner, Steve McQueen and James Dean, to name a few.

Recording artist T-Pain apparently wants to add his name to that lineup.

Recently, the Florida-born artist tweeted saying that he wants to practice drifting, asking if anyone knows of a good open space in the Atlanta area.