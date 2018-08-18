One-Off 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt Being Raffled for Juvenile Diabetes Research 

If you want a new 2019 Mustang Bullitt but Highland Green just isn't your color, then Ford has the perfect opportunity for you. The automaker announced in a press release that it will be raffling a special one-off, retro-inspired 'Stang. Instead of the traditional green color, this Bullitt will don Kona Blue paint in support of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Ford will reveal the Kona Blue Bullitt this weekend at the 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise, after which you will be able to purchase your raffle tickets for a chance to win. Ford and the JDRF will sell up to 60,000 raffle tickets at $10 a piece with the raffle ending November 9 and the winner being selected November 13.

The JDRF Bullitt gets all the same high-performance parts from the regular model but gains several unique features, such as blue stitching inside the cabin and unique gray wheels.

You can find the JDRF Blue Bullitt on display on Saturday, August 18, at the Mustang Alley, located at the intersection of 9 Mile and Woodward Avenue in Ferndale, Michigan.

If you can't make it to the Woodward Dream Cruise—don't worry. You can still purchase your tickets online starting Friday. They'll be available for purchase until November 8.

This isn't the only 2019 Bullitt that went to help a good cause. The very first production model off the line auctioned for $300,000 and 100 percent of the hammer price went to charity.