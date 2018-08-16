This Ferrari 275 P for Sale Might Be Ferrari's Most Historic Race Car Ever

Can you name the most successful vintage Ferrari race car out there? It certainly isn't the 250 GTO. How about the 330 P4? You're getting warmer. According to RM Sotheby's, Ferrari's best classic racer is actually a 275 P Works car, and one is currently for sale.

When this 1963 example was first dropped in RM Sotheby's lap, the auction site did some digging with help from Ferrari Classiche and found that this car, chassis 0816, took the overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in both 1963 and 1964, as well as at the 1964 12 Hours of Sebring. In fact, 0816 wasn't even intended to participate at Le Mans in '64, but stepped in when the car scheduled to race crashed in practice. After that win, Scuderia Ferrari (Ferrari's factory racing division) never scored another overall victory at Le Mans.

The prototype continued racing in other events after its back-to-back wins at Le Mans with legendary Ferrari drivers like John Surtees and Luigi Chinetti at the wheel. Famed Ferrari enthusiast Pierre Bardinon bought the car in 1970, and it remained in his collection for 48 years, having never been restored or modified. Thus its original body, 3.3-liter V-12 engine, and five-speed manual transmission are still intact.