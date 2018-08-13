Mockup of Boston's New Subway Car on Display

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is giving the public a preview of its new subway cars, reports Boston.com.

The MBTA has put a mock-up of the new Red Line cars on display at Boston City Hall Plaza. (Ironically, the nearby Government Center stop is not served by the Red Line.) This sample appears to be two-thirds the length of a normal subway car, with only two doors on either side instead of the usual three.

"Our customers’ experience has always been one of my top priorities as general manager," Luis Manuel Ramírez, chief executive and general manager of the MBTA, told Boston.com in a statement Monday. "It’s important that we get their feedback on the mock-up before we move to the production phase of the procurement."