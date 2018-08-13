2019 Chevy Suburban, Tahoe Get New Top-Tier Package: Premium Plus

Topline: 2019 model year Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe SUVs got a new "Premium Plus" package that tops their respective model ranges.

What's New: Building off the existing Premium packages, Premium Plus added heated and ventilated front seats, trimmed partially in leather, and available in either black or mahogany color schemes, with jet black trim surrounds. Head-up display, a diagonal, eight-inch instrument cluster, and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot with 12 months of data complete interior upgrades.

Externally, 22-inch polished wheels, gold Chevy bowties, and chrome-adorned nameplates, exhaust tips, and power steps glitz up Premium Plus Tahoes and Suburbans. A roof rack and bowtied cargo organizer add extra storage options in case the already vast Suburban and Tahoe aren't big enough.

Quotable: "Our customers have shown strong demand for both Tahoe and Suburban with the [6.2-liter] V-8 option," stated Director of Chevrolet Trucks Marketing and Advertising, Sandor Piszar, in the automaker's press release. "36 percent of all Chevy full-size SUV special edition models are now sold with this engine. Premier Plus gives both Suburban and Tahoe customers another option to choose from with several added premium touches."

What You Need to Know: The Chevrolet Suburban appeared on a recent top-ten list by iSeeCars.com of vehicles kept longest after being purchased new. The average Suburban buyer holds on to their SUV for 8.4 years before getting it off their hands, making it the seventh longest-kept vehicle on the list, but its immediate competitor, the Ford Expedition, stuck around with its first owner for longest of all, averaging nine years with its first owners. Be sure to cross-shop the two when investing upwards of $50,000 in your next full-size SUV.