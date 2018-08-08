A California Dealer is Selling a Renault R5 Turbo 2 Evolution

The Renault R5 Turbo was a mid-engined, rear-wheel-drive hatchback built for homologation in the World Rally Championship by Renault in the 1980s. Its short wheelbase, minuscule weight, and 1.4-liter, turbocharged four-banger made it a nimble machine, and despite competing with the four-wheel-drive Audi Sport Quattro that changed rally forever, the diminutive Renault managed to win four World Rally Championship events from 1981 through 1986.

Even though Renault sold cars in the United States through 1991, the R5 Turbo was never sold here, though a handful were imported by Sun International in the early 1990s, one of which just surfaced on car auction site Bring A Trailer on Tuesday, for sale by a dealership.