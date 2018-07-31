A Rare 1953 Glasspar G2 Is for Sale

A gorgeous piece of mid-20th Century American art is for sale. The restored, and extremely red, 1953 Glasspar G2 is offered at $129,500 by Hyman Limited Classic Cars in St. Louis, Missouri.

Designed by a California boat builder named Bill Tripp, the Glasspar was highly influential in its day.

An early version of the G2, originally called the Brooks Boxer, was running in 1951. It was one of the first fiberglass sports cars on the market, beating competitors like the Chevy Corvette (introduced and released to dealers in 1953) and the Kaiser Darrin (introduced in 1952, but not production-ready until 1954).

Glasspar built cars for other manufacturers, but the G2 was only offered until 1954.

Tripp is considered a pioneer in the kit car industry because he designed his sports car to accept a range of American V-8s, and sold most of his production run without powertrains so customers could add their own. Weighing barely a ton and with the engine set largely behind the front axle for balanced weight distribution, the G2 was one of the best performers of its day.

This formula—putting a big V-8 into a small, lightweight two-seater—would be employed again a decade later in the legendary Shelby Cobra.