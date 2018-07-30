This is a 1JZ-Swapped Toyota Tacoma Drift Truck
Brian Nimmo brings his one-off creation to Hoonigan's Donut Garage.
If you were to pick your perfect project car for drifting, you'd likely end up with one of the established options—older Nissans, maybe a BMW—but a Toyota pickup? That's...unique
For Hoonigan's most recent episode of Build Breakdown, they had Pro-AM driver and Toyota drift enthusiast Brian Nimmo stop by the Donut Garage with his Tacoma X-Runner drift truck. The Taco is not only unique for being a competition drifter, but also because the old engine was swapped out for a single turbo 1JZ engine. On 14.5 pounds of boost, the inline-six engine gives the X-Runner 320 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque.
Nimmo bought the X-Runner brand new back in 2005 with only 3 miles on the odometer. After 13 years and an obviously extensive list of modifications, it's clear to see that Brian's committed to the oddball skid-mobile.
Fans of Hoonigan may recognize the drift truck as it's been featured by the crew before. A little over a year ago, the team worked with the Discovery Channel to produce a one-off, one episode show called Car Saviors. Nimmo's X-Runner made a cameo appearance as Hoonigan co-founder Brian Scotto and driver Andrew Comrie-Picard loaded up the back of it with weights to slide around and test it out alongside a wacky Rolls-Royce drifter.
During his visit to Hoonigan HQ, and with very little peer pressure, Nimmo was convinced by the boys to stretch his truck's legs in the Donut Garage lot; burnouts, donuts, figure eights, you name it.
For more of the details, check out Hoonigan's newest episode of Build Breakdown below.
