2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class: Its Literally, the 'Mercedes-Benz' of Compact Cars

Year, Make, Model: 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan

Topline: The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan is the first-ever variant of the A-Class model range to be sold in the U.S. Simply put, this is the Mercedes-Benz of compact cars.

What's New: The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan is all-new for the 2019 model year and it is also the first-ever sedan version of the compact car to be sold globally.

The four-door sedan has a wheelbase of 107.4 inches and has very dynamic proportions for a compact sedan with short front and rear overhangs. When it goes on sale in the U.S., the A-Class sedan will be available in two variants: A220 and A220 4MATIC.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine which produces a respectable 188 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. Power from the engine is either sent to the front wheels as standard or to all four wheels with the optional 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system via a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

Like all modern Mercedes-Benz vehicles, the new A-Class Sedan is brimming with new technological features along with a host of active and passive safety features.