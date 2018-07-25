Trump Pushing Hard for 25 Percent Tariff on Imported Vehicles

President Trump seems determined to stick with his proposed 25 percent tariff on all imported vehicles, despite opposition from advisers, the auto industry, and others within the Republican party, reports The Washington Post. The tariff could seriously damage the U.S. economy, say business executives and GOP leadership, as well as lead to revolts within the Republican party itself. But Trump is proceeding with his plans for the tariff despite all those speaking out against it.

Rather than listen to his advisers, Trump turned to Twitter Wednesday to criticize "people snipping [sic] at your heels during a negotiation." He also assures us that "Negotiations are going really well, be cool. The end result will be worth it!" Trump meets with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker Wednesday to discuss tariffs both in Europe and in the U.S. It is the hope of advisors on both sides that Trump will be willing to back down from his hard-line stance on tariffs in the face of potential concessions from Europe. Currently, Europe places a 10 percent tariff on cars imported from the U.S., compared to 2.5 percent on cars imported to America from Europe.