Hyundai Le Fil Rouge Concept Meets World

Le Filly Rouge, as we now want to call it, was designed with the Golden Ratio of about 1.62:1 in mind, as is common in the automotive industry (Aston Martin boasts of its integration into the Rapide sedan's design). Hyundai also says that its intent was to create a vehicle that one could identify as a Hyundai from a distance, without taking a picture and asking the internet what's up. The only issue is that its front end somewhat resembles that of the 2018 Honda Accord from some angles—not that it's a problem; the current Accord is actually quite the looker.

The "cascading grille" is described as the car's most distinguishing feature, in part because of its "parametric jewels." Whatever those are, they don't seem to come through in photos.