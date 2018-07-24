Lawrence Stroll May Buy Out Force India Formula 1 Team

Perennial underdog Force India may have at last found a financier: The Stroll family, according to information that bubbled up over the last two weeks.

The possible sale of the team's controlling stake was initially reported earlier this month by Sunday Guardian Live, which alleged that the team's biggest shareholders Vijay Mallya and Subrata Roy sought a buyer for each of their 42.5 percent stakes in the team, totaling 85 percent. No mention of a potential sale by 15 percent owner Michiel Mol was made.

Last Thursday, an Italian blogger claimed on Twitter that Lawrence Stroll would purchase shares of Force India to secure his son Lance a race seat better than that offered by Williams. He continues to claim that Force India has accepted an offer to be a junior team for Mercedes, as Toro Rosso is to Red Bull—a deal which Williams allegedly declined.