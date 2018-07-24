Report: Tesla Asks Suppliers for Money to Sustain Production

Tesla Motors has reportedly asked some of its parts suppliers for financial support, including a partial refund of supply deals.

The Wall Street Journal claims to have seen a memo sent by Tesla to one of its suppliers, in which the automaker asked the supplier for money so the company may continue to operate, framing the request as a long-term investment in the partnership between the two. It is alleged that Tesla says in the memo that it asked all its suppliers for support, with some of the money framed as a retroactive discount. When contacted by WSJ, not all of Tesla's suppliers reported having received the memo.

"Negotiation is a standard part of the procurement process, and now that we’re in a stronger position with Model 3 production ramping, it is a good time to improve our competitive advantage in this area," a Tesla spokesperson told The Drive. "We're focused on reaching a more sustainable long-term cost basis, not just finding one-time reductions for this quarter, and that's good for Tesla, our shareholders, and our suppliers who will also benefit from our increasing production volume and future growth opportunities."