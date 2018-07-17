McLaren 720S Totaled Less Than One Day After Delivery
A Virginia man totaled his brand new McLaren 720S near Katie's Cars and Coffee.
There is something we see all too often in the world of supercars. Over-zealous men with hefty pocketbooks and fair taste in cars purchasing grossly expensive and powerful motorcars...only to wreck them shortly thereafter.
This story out of Great Falls, Virginia seems to be no different.
According to the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department, this brand new McLaren 720S has been absolutely obliterated a mere 24 hours after leaving the dealership at which it was purchased. It was an expensive wreck to say the least, as the new 720S has a starting MSRP of $284,745, most being delivered closer to the $300,000 mark.
The police have yet to declare just exactly what caused the crash, however, they did state in their official Twitter post that it was in fact “...because of speed.” With the McLaren sporting a whopping 710 horsepower, there's no doubt that this could be true.
According to Instagram user “@gun_surgeon,” the driver was airlifted to the local hospital without life-threatening injuries, although it seems as the driver did shatter his arm and does not recall exactly what happened.
- RELATEDLong Tailed McLaren P1 GT by Lanzante Debuts at Goodwood Festival of SpeedThe creators of the street-legal P1 LM have built an F1 Long Tail-inspired car as well.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch the McLaren 600LT Shred Its Tires During Public Debut at Goodwood Festival of SpeedMcLaren's new long-tail supercar makes its world debut in a cloud of tire smoke.READ NOW
- RELATEDMan in Handcuffs Steals Police Car, CrashesA simple parole violation turned into a car chase straight out of a Grand Theft Auto game.READ NOW
- RELATEDStranded Driver Drinks From Radiator for Week After CrashAn Oregon driver plunged down a 200-foot cliff, and during the week until her rescue, she had only one source of water: The Jeep's radiator.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren Announces $1.6B Business Plan to Go Completely Hybrid by 2025Under the new Track25 plan, McLaren will launch 18 new cars including a P1 successor.READ NOW