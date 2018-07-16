Lexus Will Give You $5,000 If You Buy an LC This Month

Those in the market for a luxury coupe can expect to save few bucks if they go the Lexus route and snag themselves an LC by the end of this month.

Discovered by the folks over at CarsDirect, Lexus is apparently offering a $5,000 cash discount on the LC coupe until the end of July. Those looking to lease are eligible for a $4,000 deduction. This being an unadvertised dealer incentive, whether or not it's offered to the customer is at the discretion of the dealer.

With the LC 500 and its LC 500h hybrid variant starting at $92,000 and $96,510, respectively, the deal represents an approximate 5 percent discount. It's not exactly door-crashing stuff, but perhaps it's enough to get buyers who were previously on the fence into a Lexus this summer.

Taking a peek at parent company Toyota's most recent sales report, LC sales have indeed appeared to have slowed down. In the month of June, Lexus moved just 161 LCs. In the same month last year, the company sold 423.

The LC 500 is powered by a 471-horsepower, 5.0-liter, naturally-aspirated V-8—one of the last of its kind. The LC 500h, meanwhile, comes with a 3.5-liter V-6 coupled to an EV-mode-enabled electric motor making 354 combined horsepower. A 620-horsepower, turbocharged LC F is also said to be in the works.

When The Drive's Kyle Cheromcha drove the 500 earlier this year, he called it, among other things, "an amazing machine, a triumph of futurism, and a testament to progress." I think we can add "a pretty decent deal" to that list of descriptors...until the end of the month, at least.