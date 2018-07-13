Canadian Police Seize 4 Cars on Supercar Tour Caught 'Stunting' in Niagara

As a result, four out of the six drivers (the ones charged with stunting) had their licenses suspended and vehicles seized for seven days. From the police department press release:

A 37-year-old male from Hamilton was driving a grey 2010 Porsche Cayenne and faces four Highway Traffic Act charges, including speeding (124 km/h in a 70 km/h zone), and stunting. A 58-year-old male from Burlington was driving an orange 2016 Lamborghini and faces one charge of speeding (117 km/h in a 70 km/h zone) under the Highway Traffic Act. A 25-year-old male from Toronto was driving a red 2014 McLaren [12C] and faces two Highway Traffic Act charges, including speeding (137 km/h in a 70 km/h zone), and stunting. A 27-year-old female from Oakville was driving a blue 2016 Corvette and faces one charge of careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act. A 48-year-old male from Richmond Hill was driving a white 2016 Mercedes-AMG GT S and faces two Highway Traffic Act charges, including speeding (148 km/h in a 70 km/h zone), and stunting. A 57-year-old female from Quebec was driving a white 2016 Nissan GT-R and faces 3 Highway Traffic Act charges, including speeding (148 km/h in a 70 km/h zone) and stunting.

Curiously, the man driving the least exotic car of the pack, the Cayenne, and nabbed for doing the second-slowest speed was hit the hardest, racking up four HTA charges. Something tells me this was the "tour operator" who was leading the group, according to police.

In the province of Ontario, a stunt driving conviction carries a fine of anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000, up to six months of jail time, and a license suspension of up to two years. Drivers slapped with a ticket for stunt driving or caught going 31 miles per hour (50 km/h) over the speed limit have their licenses taken away on the spot and can only get it back seven days later for a $180 fee at the Ministry of Transportation, according to the CBC. The car is also towed away and impounded for a week even if it's owned by an employer, parent, or rental company...such as Ultimate Exotics.