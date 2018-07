When Aston Martin unveiled the Cygnet, a rebadged Toyota/Scion iQ city car in 2011, the majority of gearheads didn't know how to react.

The Cygnet was added to Aston Martin's product portfolio so that the company could comply with the 2012 European Union imposed fleet average emissions regulations. Like the Toyota/Scion iQ, the Cygnet was powered by a 1.3-liter inline-four cylinder engine which produced a decent 97 horsepower at 6,000 RPM and 91 pound-feet of torque at 4,400 RPM.

However, after a slow two-year production run during which time Aston Martin only managed to sell 150 units in the U.K. and approximately 300 units worldwide rather than 4,000 units planned annually, the production was discontinued in September 2013.