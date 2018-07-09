Car Abandoned in River Found by Kayaker 3 Months Later

A kayaker in Chicopee, Massachusetts called police Saturday to report finding what appeared to be a car submerged in the Connecticut River, according to the Chicopee Police Department Facebook page .

Police responded with an underwater rescue team and discovered a black Mercedes C300 submerged where the kayaker had reported it. Fortunately, no one was inside the car. Citing safety reasons, police decided to wait until Sunday morning to remove the car from the river.

Some investigation connected the discovery of this car with another police report from nearby West Springfield on April 8. A man and his father had come to the station to report that he had blacked out and could not remember where he had left his car. It is no surprise that the car's whereabouts remained a mystery for three months since the bottom of a river is not a place one would normally park their Mercedes.