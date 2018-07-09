The 2019 Ford Edge ST Will Start at $43,350

Ford unveiled the new Edge ST performance crossover back in January and now the mystery of pricing has finally been solved. Ford’s newest hot crossover will start at $43,350 with destination according to CarsDirect. That’s a $1,585 increase over the 2018 Ford Edge Sport.

To recap, the 2019 Ford Edge ST is both a performance upgrade and a cosmetic makeover for Ford’s mid-size crossover, which gets a facelift across the board for 2019. It’s powered by a 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V-6 engine good for 335 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque, a 20 hp and 30 lb-ft boost over the outgoing Edge Sport. Aesthetic upgrades include a gaping maw of a grille not unlike the Focus and Fiesta ST, sporty seats, special 20-inch wheels, and dual exhaust. Further mechanical upgrades for the ST include standard all-wheel drive, sport-tuned suspension, and, of course, sport mode. Sorry, but the only transmission option is an eight-speed automatic.

So it starts at $43,350, but how high can it go? According to analysis from CarsDirect, you’ll be able to pay as much as about $52,000 for a fully-loaded Ford Edge ST. One of the additional packages is the Performance Brake Package for $2,695, which is exactly what it sounds like, along with 21-inch gloss black wheels with summer tires.

However, CarsDirect says that in order to get those good brakes and tires, you first need to upgrade to Equipment Group 401A which will set you back $5,585 bringing the grand total pretty close to $52k. The package gets you some nice features like heated and cooled front seats, a panoramic sunroof, navigation, Co-Pilot360 Assist+ safety tech, enhanced park assist, and Ford’s trick hands-free power liftgate.

Going over the $50k mark sounds like steep territory for a Ford crossover, but it’s not too bad considering what you’re getting. Pricing for the Ford Edge ST puts it in the same ballpark as the Acura RDX A-Spec and it’s around $10,000 cheaper than a similarly equipped Audi SQ5. If you want a performance crossover without paying the premium of a luxury car brand, the Edge ST could be the worth a look when it hits dealer lots later this year.