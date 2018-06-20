This McLaren F1 'LM-Specification' for Sale Is Most Extreme F1

While RM Sotheby's has been well known for its high-priced auctions for more than 20 years, the company recently announced a Private Sales section that will give clients a new, more low-key way of selling their high-priced automobiles—much to the dismay of auction watchers like us. The first car to be listed on this new section of RM Sotheby's website is a special 1998 McLaren F1 "LM-Specification," possibly the rarest and greatest F1 in existence.

The car for sale, chassis 073, was number 63 of the 64 road-going F1s built, completed in 1998 with an AMG Green Velvet exterior and two-tone cream interior. Before delivery, the owner sent it to McLaren's bespoke service now known as McLaren Special Operations to turn it into the ultimate F1.

Chassis 073 is one of two F1s to receive the LM upgrade, built to the same specifications as the six F1 LMs that were in turn made to pay homage to the F1 GTRs that won the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans. Like the real F1 LMs, chassis 073 receives a re-tuned 6.1-liter V-12 that now makes 680 horsepower, 130 more horsepower than a stock model. Other LM upgrades include larger radiators and new instrument cluster with shift light.