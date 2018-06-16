Special Edition ‘Piloti Ferrari’ 488 Pista Reserved for Racing Drivers Only

As an homage to the accomplishments in the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship, Italian sportscar manufacturer Ferrari has launched a unique ‘Piloti Ferrari’ specification for the newly-launched Ferrari 488 Pista. This special edition debuted fittingly on the eve of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

The new creation draws inspiration from the Ferrari 488 GTE AF Corse's no. 51 car, which was piloted by Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado and emerged victorious, winning both the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ titles. This special iteration is also a product of the exclusive "Tailor Made" program and is available exclusively for customers involved in the company's motorsports programs.

The racy exterior features a new livery with stripes in the colors of the Italian flag, reminding one of winning 488 GTE. It is embellished by a laurel celebrating the WEC title, the championship logo, and the word "PRO" indicating the racing class. The Italian flag colors are also featured along the bottom of the doors which are also adorned with the personal race number of the client's preference. The launch version carries the number 51 used by the world championship drivers. Also part of this personalization project is the matte black S-Duct and the natural carbon fiber "dovetail" suspended rear spoiler and vent surrounds.