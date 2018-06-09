Over 88,000 2018 GMC Terrain SUVs Recalled Due to Possible Airbag Deployment Issue

General Motors has recalled 88,129 units of the GMC Terrain SUV due to a risk associated with airbag deployment. The recalled population will include all 2018 model year Terrain vehicles manufactured between March 14, 2017, and May 22, 2018.

According to a report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “In these vehicles, the sensing diagnostic module (SDM), which provides crash sensing and deploys airbags in the event of a crash, may not power down correctly when the vehicle is powered off. If this condition occurs, the SDM may be inoperative when the vehicle is restarted. If the SDM is inoperative when the vehicle is started, the airbag warning lamp will be illuminated, the driver information center will display a 'service restraint system' message, and warning chimes will sound.”

It also states that “If the SDM is inoperative, the SDM will not detect a crash or command deployment of airbags, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.” Thankfully, as per GM's data analysis, up until April 20, no accidents, injuries, or fatalities have been reported.