Nissan GT-R Driver Blows Up Transmission Showing Off With Launch Control on a Cold Start

For something that's supposed to make it dead-simple to rocket from 0 to 60 miles per hour as quick as possible, launch control sure does claim its fair share of victims. But this particular tragicomedy doesn't feature a completely avoidable crash—no, what you're about to witness is a Nissan GT-Rparting ways with the inside of its transmission after a botched launch over-revved the engine on a cold start.

Of course, the Nissan GT-R was the subject of a class action lawsuit in 2009 after owners complained of a very similar problem, and Nissan allegedly tried to squeeze through a loophole by saying that using launch control—a feature they built in, mind you—technically voided the car's warranty because it required turning off the traction control. The case was settled and the company temporarily removed launch control from the GT-R, but it made a triumphant return a few years later.

But those issues were tied to excessive, premature wear on the gearbox, not the kind of sudden detonation on display here. The video was filmed at a car meet in Birmingham, England last week, and according to the description, the tuned Nissan had been parked "for quite a few hours" before its owner decided to hop in and peel out on a street lined with other people's cars.