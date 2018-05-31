Trump Pulls the Tariff Trigger, Other Countries Retaliate

Threatened tariffs on steel and aluminum imported to the U.S. were implemented on Thursday, reports USA Today, effective at midnight.

As previously threatened, steel imported from Canada, Mexico and the European Union will be subject to a 25 percent tariff. A 10 percent tariff on aluminum will also be placed against these countries.

Though ostensibly to protect American industry, many American organizations have spoken out against these tariffs. The American International Automobile Dealers Association, the American Automotive Policy Council, and even MillerCoors issued statements against the tariffs when they were first announced.