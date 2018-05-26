Nissan Commemorates 100,000 Leaf Sales in Japan by Ripping Its Top Off

Nissan announced Friday that sales of its Leaf electric vehicle exceeded 100,000 in the company's home market of Japan, which it celebrated with a "zero-emissions forum" in Tokyo, attended by government officials and company executives. At the event, the brand showcased a roofless Leaf electric vehicle, which it calls the Leaf Open Car, derived from the design of the new generation of Leaf that debuted in 2017.

"100,000 Nissan Leafs is just the beginning," stated Nissan's Executive Vice President, Daniele Schillaci, in the company's release. "Nissan Leaf drivers are incredibly loyal, and many will make their next vehicle purchase an EV also. Together with our customers, we’re committed to moving toward a zero-emission future."

"As electric vehicles continue to increase in popularity all over the world, we have the opportunity to create the ideal future of a zero-emission society," added Asako Hoshino, senior managing officer. "As an EV pioneer, Nissan is committed to our electrification strategy, which reduces emissions."